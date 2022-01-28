Man Shot Cop Multiple Times, Officer Shows Up At Court To Give Him A Special ‘Going Away Gift’

A police officer taunted a young man who shot at him and his son by giving him a bottle of lubricant for prison (video below).

Kevin Rojas was appearing in court to be sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of the unidentified officer when the officer began taunting him.

"I will take those bullets instead of a fellow officer or innocent bystander," the officer told Rojas, who ambushed him while he was riding in an unmarked car with his son. "When I brought the fight back, you ran like a coward."

The officer told 21-year-old Rojas that he "brought a little gift" for him.

"You will need it where you are going," the officer said, WJAX reported. He then pulled out a bottle of KY lubricant.

Many readers applauded the officer for being brave enough to confront the man who attempted to kill him.

"Too bad the cop [didn't] take out his weapon in the courtroom and kill that piece of s**t right there save taxpayers a lot of money," one reader commented on Facebook.

"I shouldn’t laugh, but that is priceless. It’s good the creep didn’t kill anyone and that the teenage son wasn’t injured," another wrote.

"Good for that cop, a very appropriate going away present for the thug. Awesome," another added.

Rojas, The Florida Times-Union reported, was sentenced after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, and grand theft auto.

"I don't blame the cop. This clown wrecked his life for nothing. The judge did the right thing. This nut cannot be lose. When he is 60, if he lives that long, he may be better. If they can let him out then, maybe. I would not lose much sleep over it for now," one Times-Union reader commented.

Some readers criticized the officer for taunting the criminal, despite the fact that he tried to kill the policeman.

"A real professional that officer. You may be frustrated however you have no integrity nor honor in your use of a gimmick, stupid one at best, during your [speech] at sentencing of this thug. Hope the department sees what you really are," one reader commented.

Others called for a harsher punishment for Rojas.

"A life sentence makes no sense. Anyone dangerous enough to be imprisoned for life should simply be [swiftly] terminated instead of remaining a drag on society for years to come," one reader commented.

