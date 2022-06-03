Man Shames Dad For Carrying His Sick Daughter Across Street, Dad's Response Leaves Him In Tears

Brent Gehring and his six-year-old daughter Emma were leaving Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts, one evening after a dinner donated by an “amazing business and friend that has been in our ‘family’ for years.”

Emma was set to start her seventh round of chemotherapy for a brain tumor, and she couldn’t walk without a walker. As they crossed the street with Brent carrying Emma in his arms, a stranger shouted from 30 feet away: “What the f*ck? Make her walk. That’s what is wrong with kids today!”

In his Facebook post recounting the incident, Brent explained: “I won’t lie to you and tell you that it was an easy choice, but I got inches from his face, with my daughter in my arms, and quietly asked him if he was referring to my daughter. ‘Hell yes,’ he said.”

“My daughter has been carrying my faith and my strength for the past 5 years since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She can’t walk but I am happy to carry her because of all the amazing things she has taught me through the years. So, I would advise you not address my daughter in any way other than respectful,” Brent told the man.

“I won’t tell you the rest of the story but it ended with two grown men with tears rolling down their faces. One that needed to have his eyes opened to what real life and real love is and one that is always needing a reminder that good can come from any situation,” Brent’s post read.

Explaining his reason for sharing the story, he wrote: “What I am asking is for a change in today’s world, a change in the way we think. The world is what we as people make it. We have the power to make days better or worse for others. I choose to attempt to make lives better.”

Brent added: “So, don’t judge others. You have the power to make people’s days better or worse. What did you do today? What will you do tomorrow? I promise you this, through hell and high water, Emma has made each and every day of my life a blessing. I praise God for bringing her into my life. Emma, you are perfect just as you are, and we will help carry you through chemo #7.”