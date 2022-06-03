Skip to main content

Man Shames Dad For Carrying His Sick Daughter Across Street, Dad's Response Leaves Him In Tears

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Brent Gehring and his six-year-old daughter Emma were leaving Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts, one evening after a dinner donated by an “amazing business and friend that has been in our ‘family’ for years.”

Emma was set to start her seventh round of chemotherapy for a brain tumor, and she couldn’t walk without a walker. As they crossed the street with Brent carrying Emma in his arms, a stranger shouted from 30 feet away: “What the f*ck? Make her walk. That’s what is wrong with kids today!”

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

In his Facebook post recounting the incident, Brent explained: “I won’t lie to you and tell you that it was an easy choice, but I got inches from his face, with my daughter in my arms, and quietly asked him if he was referring to my daughter. ‘Hell yes,’ he said.”

“My daughter has been carrying my faith and my strength for the past 5 years since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She can’t walk but I am happy to carry her because of all the amazing things she has taught me through the years. So, I would advise you not address my daughter in any way other than respectful,” Brent told the man.

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

“I won’t tell you the rest of the story but it ended with two grown men with tears rolling down their faces. One that needed to have his eyes opened to what real life and real love is and one that is always needing a reminder that good can come from any situation,” Brent’s post read.

Explaining his reason for sharing the story, he wrote: “What I am asking is for a change in today’s world, a change in the way we think. The world is what we as people make it. We have the power to make days better or worse for others. I choose to attempt to make lives better.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Photo Credit: Facebook/EmmaStrong

Brent added: “So, don’t judge others. You have the power to make people’s days better or worse. What did you do today? What will you do tomorrow? I promise you this, through hell and high water, Emma has made each and every day of my life a blessing. I praise God for bringing her into my life. Emma, you are perfect just as you are, and we will help carry you through chemo #7.”

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

daughter
Society

Man Shames Dad For Carrying His Sick Daughter Across Street, Dad's Response Leaves Him In Tears

braindead
Society

Family Told To Pull The Plug On Brain Dead Teen, Then One Man Pays Her A Visit

boy
Society

Little Boy Gets Punished For Something Out Of His Control, Then He Gets The Last News He Was Expecting

piercing
Society

Woman Who Spent $120k Modifying Her Body Shares Photo Of Herself Before Transformation

topless
Social

Topless Influencer's Video Turns Into Tragedy As She Hangs Out Of Moving Car's Window

starbucks
Society

Girl, 16, Found Dead In Starbucks Bathroom, Then Customers See What's Beside Her Body

shootout
Society

Woman Dies After Shootout With Cop, Mom Claims She's Not To Blame: 'My Daughter Should Be Alive Today'

train
Society

Little Girl Waves To Passing Train Every Day, 3-Years-Later Conductor Sees Sign In The Window