Man Says He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After .50 Caliber Rifle Exploded In His Face

Scott Allen DeShields Jr. admits he’s lucky to be alive after his .50 caliber rifle exploded in his face.

The incident was caught on camera, and the video has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube.

According to a message he wrote on Kentucky Ballistics' Instagram page, DeShields stated that he believed the ammunition had been tampered with, causing the rifle to blow up in his face.

DeShields, who runs the Kentucky Ballistics page, thanked God for sparing his life, hailed His mercies and said that God is good all the time.

He wrote, "A 1 inch piece of metal blew through my neck lacerating my jugular vein and puncturing a hole in my right lung. My right lung would later fill with blood and collapse. My right orbital bone broke in three places and my nose broke. I went blind in my right eye instantly (My eyesight returned a day later)."

"My left index finger snapped and I had fractured ribs. After having my right lung intubated and drained while I was awake, I was then sedated and life flighted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville," he added.

DeShields explained that the Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors were able to perform lifesaving surgery.

"There were many risks such as me bleeding out and having a stroke," he wrote. "Praise God the surgery was a success!"

He revealed that on the drive to the hospital, his left thumb was "shoved into the hole in [his] neck" to prevent blood loss. His doctors told him that this saved his life, and that he would have otherwise bled to death.

"God is good!" he concluded.

The full post reads:

Sources: Blaze Media