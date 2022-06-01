Skip to main content

Man Rescues 2 Abandoned Pitbulls From Shelter, Soon After They Repaid Him By Saving His Life

Photo Credit: Facebook/MARS - My Animal Rescue Society

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that show negative sentiments about pitbulls around the country are changing. More on this here: https://fox59.com/news/fox59-digital-features/local-humane-society-educating-public-on-true-temperament-of-pit-bulls/

Robert McGowan adopted two abandoned pit bulls from his local shelter and named them Ellabelle and Ladybug.

Photo Credit: Google

Away from the rough life they had lived before they were abandoned, the two dogs thrived in McGowan’s home, and turned out to be kind, friendly pups.

One night, McGowan was in his garage when four strangers suddenly attacked him, punching and beating him. They were keen on stealing his car.

Photo Credit: Facebook/MARS - My Animal Rescue Society

When they asked for the keys, McGowan told them they were in the house.

The two dogs rushed to their owner’s defense once the door was opened, barking and chasing after the assailants.

Photo Credit: Google

Speaking to The Dodo, McGowan said: “They chased them out. My girls ran into the garage and stood over me. They stood there barking, making it clear that no one was going to hurt me anymore. The four people took off.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/MARS - My Animal Rescue Society

“They are rescues. Unwanted dogs. They saved my life. Please consider adopting a rescue. They might save your life too,” he added.

