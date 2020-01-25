Man Refused Service At Coffee Shop After Asking Muslim Woman 'Offensive' Question

A video of an argument between a Christian man and a Muslim woman went viral on Friday. The two were at the Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in California.

The video starts with the man asking the Muslim woman behind him: "Is this Halloween or something?"

Kathleen “Amina” Deady was wearing a niqab, the traditional Muslim dress that covers the entire body, leaving only the eyes visible. In response, Deady asked the man: "Why did you say that?"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

To which he responded, "Why wouldn't I?"

"Why would you say that?" she asked again.

"Because I want to," he answered.

"Why? What's wrong with me?"

"I don't know, you tell me what's wrong with you."

"Do you know I am a Muslim?"

"Yeah, I do," he said.

"What's your problem with that?"

"I don't like it, how's that?"

When asked what his problem with Islam was, he replied: "I don't like your religion because it says to kill me and I don't want to be killed by you, how's that?"

Deady then asked him if he'd ever read the Qur'an.

"Yes, I have read enough of it to know. Yes, that's right," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Deady asked him if he was a Christian, and he answered, "Absolutely."

"If you're a Christian, let's talk about your Bible. Do you know that your Bible, in your Bible, Jesus says to bring the people who don't believe and kill them in public," Deady stated.

He ignored Deady’s stated, and instead began arguing with another customer who screamed at him to "get out of here."

When he finally got to the counter, he approached the baristas holding a $10 bill. He was hoping to order a drink, but he was denied service because of "disrupting a public place and being very racist."

After the man left, Deady thanked the supervisor for denying him service.

The 1 minute 30-second clip showing the incident garnered over 2 million views on Twitter.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf sent a statement to CBS News, stating: "We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination of any kind, and have the right to refuse service to any person who makes customers or team members feel endangered in any way."

The coffee shop did not comment further on the matter.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS Los Angeles