Man Receives 'Offensive' Letter About His Front Yard Christmas Decorations

Chris Kennedy, a resident of North Little Rock for three years, received an unexpected letter at his Lakewood home on Tuesday.

Speaking about the letter, he said: "I started to read and of course the first word that sticks out is Negro."

The letter read: "Please remove your negro Santa Clause yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a Caucasian white man to you and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty. Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood."

The letter also had a picture of white Santa making the two thumbs down sign.

Kennedy revealed that the letter arrived via USPS.

"I saw that something was coming from the Lakewood Property Owners Association, but I thought it was kind of odd," he said.

He stated that he had an idea that it wasn’t from the Lakewood Property Owners Association (LPOA) when he looked at the logo on the letter.

LPOA also confirmed that the letter wasn’t from them, with Evan Blake, the association’s executive director, stating that he wanted to make it clear that the association wanted Kennedy in the neighborhood.

The LPOA gave him a membership, and Blake had this to say about the person who sent the racist letter: "We don't want the people that wrote that letter in the neighborhood. That's what we don't want."

Some residents agreed with the association.

Dennis Smith stated: "It's done my heart good to see his displays for the last three years especially given who he lives next to. I hate it that their family's having to go through that but we've been praying for him."

After posting the letter on social media, Kennedy stated that he received support from all over the neighborhood.

"Our neighbors have been awesome. People have dropped off cookies and notes and I've gotten messages from Facebook," he stated.

Kennedy had something to say to the person who wrote the letter: "If I'm a laughing stock by trying to provide joy to other families' children down the street going to school by having out a Santa Claus and decorating for Christmas, so be it."

