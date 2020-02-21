Man Prevented From Bringing 'Emotional Support' Cutout To Dialysis Treatment Over 'Safety Issue'

Nelson Gibson was not thrilled when the officials at the Fresenius ​Kidney Care facility in Port St Lucie, Florida, told him that his cardboard cutout of President Trump was no longer welcome at the facility.

He claimed that the life-sized cutout had been providing him with “emotional support” during his three-and-a-half-hour dialysis treatments. However, the officials finally asked him not to bring it.

He told a local television station, “They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally.”

He stated that there had been no objections when he started bringing a small picture of the president during his weekly treatments.

“It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable,” he said.

According to the family, the officials complained about it on Tuesday.

“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease which made no sense,” Gibson’s son, Eric, said.

He added, “What I would really like to happen is for them not to infringe upon my father’s freedom of expression and speech and allow him to bring in the life size cardboard cutout that takes up less service area than a garbage can.”

However, the center denied infringing upon Gibson’s freedom of expression.

Brad Puffer, the center’s spokesman, said in a statement: “We strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS 42