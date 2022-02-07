Man Orders People To Commit Violence Against Cops & Their Families, Gets Huge Dose Of Karma

A Racine, Wisconsin, man was arrested for threatening police in a shocking Facebook post.

Byron Cowan wrote the post on his Facebook page, which many believe encouraged black men to shoot white police officers.

"I encourage every Black man in America to strap up. It is clear. I encourage every white officer to kiss there love ones goodbye. Every time you leave the house. Tell them you love them; because you may not make it home," the post read.

Cowan was subsequently arrested at his home by local officers and FBI agents on charges of felony threats to injure law enforcement, hate crime and felony terroristic threats. His wife later told WDJT that his post was all talk and not meant to be taken seriously.

"He loves everybody, but he gets very emotional about things," Tracey Cowan said. "The things that happened recently got him pretty fired up."

The man's wife said she never expected his post to have such severe consequences.

"Someone got upset and decided to label him as a terrorist. It's like you can't say anything without somebody being offended," she said.

Neighbor Charles Boyle said he was surprised by Cowan's arrest.

"They're not noisy, they don't both anyone, so it was odd to see that," Boyle said. "You wanna be able to feel safe in your own home, and if he's willing to do that, who's to say what else he's willing to do, so yeah, it's unsettling."

News of Cowan's post and subsequent arrest quickly went viral, with many applauding police for arresting him.

