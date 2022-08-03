Man Messes With The Wrong Veteran, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent confrontations between Americans going about their daily lives during the pandemic.

A military veteran was ambushed by a man while he was filming himself, and proceeded to punch the man in the face in response (video below). (Warning: The video contains graphic language.)

In the clip, originally shared by 5Bravo on its Facebook page, Landon Mac can be seen pointing the camera at himself before a voice off-screen can be heard yelling obscenities.

"I don't give a f**k about your s**t!" the person yells.

The camera then falls from Mac's hands and onto the ground, but captures the moment that Mac throws a brutal punch at the man who confronted him.

"Long story short, my man thought he was gonna be tough and Landon was that guy to mess with. It didn't work for him. You'll see what we're talking about," 5Bravo wrote in the description of the clip. Mac was allegedly filming a fight between two women behind him when the incident occurred.

After the video went viral, Mac clarified the situation in a comment.

"For those asking, he is a complete stranger I have never spoken to..I was walking down the sidewalk minding my own business and he hopped up to me and said 'I don't give a f**k about your s**t! Then slapped my phone and said 'better get the f**k out my face dawg.' And I replied."

Many viewers applauded Mac for defending himself.

"Nice 2 hits one too the face and one to the ground nice well done," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Glad he was able to get the guy off him and find the police," another wrote.

"Mess with the bull, get the horn!" commented another.

In a similar incident, police launched an investigation following a brutal fight caught on video that took place outside of a bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Video showed the intense fight, which took place at a bar near the Louisiana State University campus and prompted a statement from the university.

"LSU is aware of a video showing an altercation off-campus, but at this time we are unaware of when this occurred and if LSU students were involved," Aliso Stake, media spokesperson for the university, told WAFB. "We will review and, if necessary, apply the appropriate disciplinary measures."

The clip showed a large group of men hitting each other in the parking lot of the bar, which was in the Tigerland area of Baton Rouge. Authorities were not called to the scene during the altercation, WAFB reported.

Sources: 5Bravo/Facebook, WAFB