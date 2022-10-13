Man Kills 13-Month-Old Baby After 4 Weeks Of Abuse, Gets Dose Of Prison Justice

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

37-year-old Andrew Lloyd, who was serving a life sentence for killing a 13-month-old baby, has died in prison.

In 2005, Lloyd subjected his girlfriend’s son to four weeks of brutal horrors before killing him.

Rebecca Lewis was also found guilty of failing to protect her son from Lloyd, who also did drugs in their Swansea home on Gwylfa Road.

A Prison Service spokeswoman stated: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner Andrew Lloyd died in custody on November 19. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

A Swansea Crown Court heard that despite knowing Lloyd had constantly been violent with her son, Lewis went shopping and left the two alone in the home.

Lloyd lost his temper and shook Aaron, hitting his head against the wall. He died the next day. A pathologist’s report showed that Aaron had sustained severe brain injury, and cataloged about 50 external injuries on the infant’s tiny body.

Lloyd was sentenced to a minimum of 24 years in prison while Lewis was sentenced to seven years for familial homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Lewis is one of the first people in Wales and England to be charged with familial homicide.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Lewis and Lloyd began dating in March 2005, and that Lloyd developed a hatred for the infant soon after moving in with Lewis. He yelled at the infant, threw bottles at him, picked him up by his ears, blew cannabis smoke in his face, and swung him around by his ankles.

Lloyd also put a blanket over Aaron as if he was trying to smother him.

Evidence also showed that Lloyd bit the infant hard on the cheek five days before his death.

During sentencing, Mr. Justice Langstaff stated: “You murdered Aaron after subjecting him to a sustained catalogue of brutality during the last four weeks of his life. I regard your conduct during those four weeks as being effectively inseparable from what you did on the day when you inflicted the fatal injury.”

In 2007, Lloyd’s lawyers argued in London's Appeal Court that the sentence failed to take into account his youth and turbulent personal background.

However, Lord Justice Gage highlighted the 50 separate injuries doctors cataloged on Aaron's body after his death in May 2005.

The injuries covered his tiny body “from head to foot.”

“This was a dreadful case,” Lord Justice Gage stated as he rejected Lloyd's appeal.

