Man Intentionally Runs Over Two Young Boys With Car, No Hate Crime Charges Filed

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

21-year-old Oghaleoghene Atunu was arrested on Saturday on reckless driving charges and leaving the scene of a crash. However, after authorities discovered additional evidence, new charges were filed on Thursday.

In connection to the April 5 hit-and-run that left two juveniles injured, Atunu is now facing attempted murder, child abuse, and first-degree assault charges.

According to a press release from state patrol, Atunu is facing 15 charges.

The incident unfolded as three juvenile males were walking on the East Fair Place sidewalk, west of Fundy Way in unincorporated Arapahoe County. According to authorities, two of the juveniles were struck and one was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

According to the new charges, Atunu intentionally drove his 2004 Buick into the two juveniles.

Sources: The Denver Post