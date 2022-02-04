Man In Line At Burger King Decides To Teach Annoying Kid And His Mom A Lesson In Manners

Note: we are republishing this story amid increasing reported levels of bad behavior from customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

Everyone has experienced an unruly child in a public place, but one man was so fed up by a child whining nearby that he took matters into his own hands to get revenge.

The man, who shared his story on Reddit, said he was in a long line at Burger King when a mother and child got in line behind him. The child, he said, was acting up from the moment he arrived at the fast food chain.

“This kid was out of control, screaming, punching his mother throwing around a gameboy whenever something didn't go right in the game,” Redditor THR111 wrote. “The mother didn't seem to pay any attention to him and his continued yelling of 'I want a f***ing PIE'. After about 5 minutes of the line with these people behind me, I had gone from a headache to a full on migraine…”

The man explained that he tried to get the mother to take her child out of the line, but she didn’t respond well.

“I calmly turn and ask her nicely if she can please calm or quiet her child down. Immediately she gets up in my face telling me I can't tell her nothing about raising her child and to mind my own business. I nod and turn around, she’s still yelling at the back of my head when the child cries out again how he wants a pie, the mother consoles him, calling him sweety and ensuring they'll get pies for lunch because she loves him so much.”

The complaining continued for several minutes until the man got to the front of the line. Realizing he couldn’t just let the obnoxious child off the hook, he did something that would ensure he’d learn his lesson.

“All I can think of is how the people behind me ruined my splurge and gave me this headache. I then decide to ruin their day. I order every pie they have left in addition to my burgers. Turned out to be 23 pies in total, I take my order and walk towards the exit,” he wrote.

“Moments later I hear the woman yelling, what do you mean you don't have any pies left, who bought them all? I turn around and see the cashier pointing me out with the woman shooting me a death glare. I stand there and pull out a pie and slowly start eating eat as I stare back at her. She starts running towards me but can't get to me because of other lineups in the food court. I turn and slowly walk away.”