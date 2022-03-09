Man Hit In Back Of The Head With Bricks, Observers Recording Just Watch And Laugh

In a video that surfaced on social media, a man is seen walking across the street, “minding his own business.”

Another man is seen running up behind him before smashing him in the back of the head with a brick. The victim falls face-first to the sidewalk.

It’s unclear what led to the attack, but a voice in the video is heard yelling: “Bitch you bet’ not run.”

After the victim fell, at least two people are heard laughing in the video.

As the victim lay motionless on the sidewalk, a voice yells: "Oh my God, he's done!"

According to police, the incident occurred in West Hamburg Street, Baltimore. Authorities stated that when officers got to the scene, neither the victim nor the attacker were present.

However, they noticed a large pool of blood where the attack had occurred.

According to the witness who called 911, he heard two men arguing, and when the first one started walking away, the other man picked up a brick and attacked him.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Footage of the incident was posted on social media, but it was deleted soon after.

It’s unclear if the person who posted the video recorded it or knows the attacker.

Social media users were horrified, with one person commenting: "Buy more guns. Defend yourself. No one is going to do it for you."

A second person wrote: "This is disgusting. These animals need to be found, prosecuted and put away for a long time. Why do that to any living being?"

A third said: "The number of these types of ambushes is horrifying! So what do we do now, just film this s**t, post online, and do nothing? I haven't seen/heard anything about this man's condition or if anyone helped him. If this is the New America so many are calling for, we're doomed."

One user advised people to remain vigilant in public, writing: "Be aware of your surroundings. Get those earphones out of your ears, so you can hear what is going on around you."

