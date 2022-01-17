Man Hears Noise Out Front, Snaps Pic When He Sees What Teen Was Doing

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 14-year-old boy in California warmed hearts after mowing a neighbor's lawn so he could take his girlfriend out on a date.

Ryan Cox says the teenager, Cody Mitschelen, knocked on his door and offered his services for just $5, reports The Sacramento Bee.

At first, Cox said "no." But when curiosity got the best of him, he asked why before sending Mitschelen on his way.

The teenager's response shocked him.

"I’d like to take my girlfriend to lunch tomorrow, and I don’t have enough money," the teenager explained, KTTV reports.

Cox was so impressed by Mitschelen's reply, he not only paid him to mow his lawn, he helped him earn even more money later.

The man spent the rest of the day helping the teenager knock on other neighbors' doors so the boy could earn more business.

One of those lawns belonged to Timmy Jaramillo’s, who even gave Mitschelen some relationship advice.

"I told him, I know you’re in high school and it’s embarrassing to walk around with them, but get her flowers," said Jaramillo.

So, from mowing lawns to sweeping sidewalks, Mitschelen eventually earned enough money to buy his girlfriend dinner and flowers.

"I’m so happy this still exists," Cox wrote in a Facebook post that accompanied a photo of the teenager mowing his lawn. "Hope is still alive for the future generation and our sons and daughters. I'm impressed by whoever is raising this boy, great job!!! Thanks to you guys that also noticed and pitched in on the cause to building our future men!"

News of the story quickly spread, impressing thousands worldwide.

"I had a message from a young lady who was in a domestic violence situation a few years, and she has a son and she was finally able to get away, to escape that, and she sent me a message saying that her faith in humanity is restored because of this guy right here," Cox said.

But that's not all.

After Cox's post went viral, the owner of Safari Pizza in Oakdale, California, where the teen intended to take his girlfriend for dinner, found out about the upcoming date.

Restaurant owner Jesse Lopez put a tablecloth and candles on the couple's table and paid for their meal.

"When I got in there and they sat me down, everybody went, 'Aww,'" said a grateful Mitschelen.

"I didn’t know it was going to blow up that big," he added.

Sources: The Sacramento Bee, KTTV, Ryan Cox/Facebook