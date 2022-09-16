Man Has Unexpected Response To Finding Women Skinny-Dipping In His Pond

A man in Florida had a hilarious response to women skinny dipping in his pond.

Ron owned a big farm with a pond in the backyard which was perfect for swimming, Diply notes. He fixed up the area with citrus trees, picnic tables and horseshoe pits so that it would be a place to relax and have fun.

One day, Ron decided to go check on his pond because he hadn’t been there in quite some time. He grabbed a bucket to collect some fruit and started walking.

When he got close, he started hearing voices coming from the pond: women laughing and shouting. He then saw a group of young women skinny dipping in the pond and respectfully made his presence known.

“We’re not coming out until you leave!” one of the women yelled.

“I didn’t come here to watch you ladies swim naked,” Ron replied. “I’m here to feed the alligator!”

The story quickly went viral, with many applauding the man’s cleverness.

“Perfect response,” one reader commented on Shared’s Facebook page.

“Too funny!” another added.

Sources: Diply, Shared/Facebook