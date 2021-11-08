Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Man Finds Car Crash Victim On Highway, Takes Full Advantage Of Her 'Helpless' Position

Photo Credit: Fox 4, Twitter/Marie Saavedra

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A woman is warning people about a callous man who took advantage of her unfortunate situation and robbed her on Highway 114 in Irving.

Kimberly Smith had been cut off by another vehicle on Sunday morning, causing her to drive off the road. Her car flipped, and she was left traumatized and helpless. Just after she freed herself from the car, a man stopped and approached her, telling her that he’d found her purse.

Photo Credit: Fox 4

She began looking for her phone, and the man took the opportunity to rob her. He got into a faded red pickup truck and drove off.

Smith said: "Next thing I know, he's gone and my wallet is missing…He must be in a hard situation to feel the need to steal from someone that has just gone through a traumatic experience, who could have nearly died or suffered serious injuries."

Photo Credit: Fox 4

Smith is an employee of a North Texas Police Department jail, and her father is a retired Dallas and Addison police officer. Smith’s father, Steve, said: "To take advantage of it, to steal from her and then just to leave her there by herself, you wouldn't want to wish that on anybody.”

Smith was left on the side of the road after the man left, dozens of cars driving past. “People were slowing down, taking pictures,” she said. “’Hey, can you call 911? Hey, please help.’ Men took off driving. One person stopped."

Photo Credit: Twitter/Marie Saavedra

The man who helped her was from out of state, and she hopes to find him so she can thank him.

There’s no description of the man who robbed Smith, but Irving police hope that someone will recognize the red faded pickup truck and call it in.

Sources: Fox 4

