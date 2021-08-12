Man Filmed Dumping Dog On Side Of The Road, Faces The Consequences

A man was arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly abandoned a husky on the side of the road and drove off.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed a young man removing the dog’s collar and leash while an older man sat in the driver’s seat. They drove off, leaving the dog chasing the car.

68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday and released on a $5,000 bail, the El Paso County Sheriff's office said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Police didn’t reveal whether Campos was the driver, but they did state that they were expecting a second arrest as part of the ongoing investigation.

The dog was taken in by a rescue service, and was adopted within 24 hours by a new family.

The video of the incident went viral, racking up over one million views on Instagram alone.

One person commented on Twitter: “How do people have the heart to do this? Horrible people.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I cannot describe my absolute anger seeing this,” a second person wrote.

A comment on Instagram read: “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

According to the Instagram post, the person who took the video had called the police, and revealed that the husky had been taken to Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso, and was named Nanook.

The shelter stated that the husky was around ten months old.

The family told KFOX: "I think he's doing us an active kindness by completing our family. He's not lost anymore."

Ronald Comeau, who has been rescuing dogs in the El Paso area for six years, said: “I don't know how those people could get in that vehicle, see that dog in the mirror running behind them and then just drive off. I don't know how you could do that as a human being."

Sources: Mirror