Man Fatally Shot After Lunging At Cops With Knife, Family Sues And Gets Big Payday

The City of Brotherly Love agreed to settle a lawsuit with the family of mentally ill man who was shot by police when he lunged at them with a knife.

The settlement amount has not been made public, but a source claims that it would be about $2.5 million.

Attorney Shaka Johnson, who is representing the family of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr., stated that the amount was “substantial,” adding that the settlement also included an injunctive agreement that would change policing in Philadelphia.

According to the injunctive agreement, Philadelphia Police Department’s policy will be changed to require all patrol officers to carry stun guns on duty.

The city will spend $14 million to purchase the equipment and train the officers.

“It was… a substantial monetary settlement that reflected the tragedy that took place, the city’s role and policy failures that contributed to his death,” Johnson stated at a press conference. “The financial settlement was never the family’s primary objective. They have from the beginning called for reforms to the police department.”

On October 26 at 3:45 p.m., neighbors and Wallace’s relatives called 911 asking for help at the 6100-block of Locust Street.

According to dispatch audio recordings, the first call came from Wallace’s next-door neighbor, who said that people next door were fighting and she’d been asked to “call the cops right away.”

Wallace’s sister called 911 at the same time, telling the dispatcher that “he’s over there hitting my mother and father.” She stated that officers had responded to the scene once but had not done anything to stop him.

She stated that she didn’t think he was armed, but warned that he had a history of violence.

“No, but he’s on probation and everything. He got a case for being violent and everything. He got a whole record,” she said.

She asked for an ambulance for her mother and father.

However, none of the callers mentioned that Wallace was having a mental health emergency.

Bodycam video from the two officers who responded to the calls showed that moments after they got to the scene, Wallace rushed out of the front door with a long, silver-bladed knife in his right hand.

He ignored orders to put down the knife and began walking down the sidewalk toward one officer.

He then walked between parked cars and into the middle of the street before switching directions and heading toward the other officer.

Wallace’s mother came running from few doors up and grabbed him in the street, but he brushed her off and continued to cross the street, switching direction again. He headed towards the first officer, the video showed.

Wallace’s mother followed him down the sidewalk before he quickly cut back into the street.

Officers yelled at him 11 more times to put down the knife before they opened fire.

According to police officials, each officer fired at least seven shots at Wallace, but they did not mention how many struck him.

Wallace’s mother became hysterical after the shooting and threw her cell phone at one of the officers before attacking him, bodycam footage showed.

Wallace was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Riots broke out in Philadelphia and in other major cities after social media rumors and incorrect media reports stated that the family had called 911 for mental health assistance but got police intervention instead.

However, the 911 records proved the reports wrong.

Shortly after the incident, Johnson announced that the family would be filing a lawsuit.

“The man was suffering. He was on doctor’s care. He was on a regiment of lithium, etc., and the police were here earlier that day,” he said.

