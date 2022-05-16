Man Faces Backlash Over ‘Offensive’ Sign On His Property, Refuses To Apologize

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A Boothbay Harbor, Maine, man has sparked controversy for a sign he put up that referenced the Black Lives Matter movement. The sign, which features a silhouette of a rifle, reads "Black Rifles Matter. Yes we have 'em. No you can't take 'em."

Linc Sample insisted that his choice of sign was not racially motivated. Instead, he said, the sign was meant as a statement about the Second Amendment. Some business owners in the area, however, expressed concern over the message the sign sent.

"There have been some people that have asked me to take the sign down and I don't respond to that very well. It's my property, it's my sign. There's been some talk that I have hurt tourism. I don't believe that for a minute," Sample told WGME, adding that he has been posting controversial signs on his yard for years.

Many readers defended the man and his right to display the sign.

"Black rifles. Black pistols. Black shotguns. All I use for hunting deer and etc but I can use them to 'me and mine' and my freedoms. I've fought for them once. I'll gladly do it again," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Yes it really bothers them to Allow Freedom of Speech they seem so upset when they discovered its a two way street," another wrote.

"BLM aren't the only ones that have a right to free speech or defend any of our rights. It's a sign get over it whiners. BLM and Antifa should be deemed criminal orgs! Far right Far left you are destroying this nation," another added.

"That is pretty ridiculous if your going to cut your vacation short because of a sign. JUST DON'T LOOK AT IT," suggested another reader.

A group of people led by the Atlanta, Georgia, chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement marched in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Herbert Gilbert at the hands of a police officer in Thomasville, Georgia.

"We come here to shed light on it but also understand what type of case it is, get history on Herbert and history of the family," Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta Chapter President Sirmaejor Page told WALB.

"The mayor and chief of police in Thomasville have been more than transparent and more than willing to sit down and have a conversation with us," Page added.

