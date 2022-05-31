Man Discovers Sickening Sex Crimes On Friend's Phone, Disturbing Text Messages Are Hard To Read

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office announced that 29-year-old Ashley Virginia Dack was accused of sexually assaulting children with her boyfriend, Patrick Schuneman, and taking photos of the children for exploitation.

Dack was charged with sexual performance by a child and super aggravated sexual assault of a child. Schuneman was also charged.

According to court documents, the duo performed sex acts on innocent children, some as young as 11 months old. They would then boast of their assaults in sexually-explicit texts to each other. Dack’s job as a babysitter granted her access to several victims.

"The defendants befriend women who have small children to gain access to the children," chief prosecutor Tiffany Dupree said.

Dack allegedly bragged about her crimes to a friend, who, when Dack gave him her phone to charge, backed up messages from Dack’s phone. On October 14, 2014, the friend contacted authorities and turned over the evidence.

Search warrants were executed at Dack's and Schuneman's residences simultaneously, and officers recovered an iPhone 4 that had disturbingly graphic text messages.

One message from August 30, 2012, read in part: “Dack: There is a little girl at lunch... Wanted you 2 to be hiding in my car and I could bring her 2 you.”

Court documents stated that Dack sent multiple images to Schuneman, which depicted children engaging in sexual activity. One image showed Dack inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child.

"The defendant and co-defendant shared text messages over time that suggest something more sadistic than your typical sexual abuse," Prosecutor Stephen Driver said.

When investigators tracked down the mother of the infant, they discovered that Dack had been babysitting the child on May 10, 2013, the same day she sent the pictures and text messages.

After reviewing the text messages, investigators concluded that the couple was conspiring and planning the sexual assaults together, including taking photographs and videos of the assaults for their sexual gratification.

They quickly charged the couple to get the duo off the streets and save other children from harm.

Dack's bond was raised to $350,000, and prosecutors argued that she was a flight risk. They requested that Dack be ordered to surrender her passport and wear an ankle monitor if she posted bail.

