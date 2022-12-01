Man Discovers He's Not The Father Of His 3 Sons, Realizes What His Wife Of 20 Years Has Done

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in January 2019.

Richard Mason had been married for 20 years, and was happy to raise his three sons – one born in 1995 and the twins in 1999.

However, a medical exam in 2016 revealed his ex-wife’s infidelity in a grand way. Mason’s doctor informed him that he had cystic fibrosis, which meant he was unable to have kids.

His infertility was a shock, and it finally came to light that the three boys were a result of his ex-wife’s on-and-off affair with a former co-worker.

"You don’t know what’s real and what isn’t. It's as if I’m living in 'The Matrix.'” Mason revealed “Someone says to you, 'All that you know and everything you thought to be solid and true is not real, and never did exist. You are not a father, you are not able to have kids, your name will not continue.'"

The 55-year-old founder of moneysupermarket.com, sued his ex-wife, Kate Mason, demanding the $5.8 million she was awarded in their 2008 divorce settlement.

He also wanted the paternity fraud investigated, although it’s unclear how.

She agreed to settle on the condition that she did not have to name the children’s biological father.

Roger Terrell, Richard Mason’s counsel, told the Telegraph: “I think it was the major reason for her settling. I was shocked and surprised that she settled, I thought we were going to have a very acrimonious court battle. We were confident that we would get a court order whereby the ex-wife, the mother of the children, would have to name the father. She didn’t want to name the father - why, we don’t know - that is why she came to a financial settlement and in the settlement, she did not have to name the father.”

Mason stated that he wanted the biological father to come forward, but a source “close to the family” maintained that the kids are not interested in knowing their biological father.

Friends of the couple were shocked by Mason’s public statements about his ex-wife, with one stating: “I assume the natural father, whoever he is, has not made any contact and no doubt doesn’t even know they exist.”

