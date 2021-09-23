Man Defends Child Porn Claiming He Identifies As An '8-Year-Old Girl,' Judge Issues Sentence

A convicted sex offender who claims that he identifies as an eight-year-old girl will spend at least 10 years in jail after dozens of images of child pornography were discovered on his home computer.

45-year-old Joseph Gobrick claimed that the photos were computer-generated and protected under the First Amendment. During his sentencing, Gobrick stated: “I’ve always been an 8-year-old girl. And even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an 8-year-old girl.”

However, authorities stated that eight victims in the images found on Gobrick’s computer had been identified. Some pictures showed the sexual assault of children - infants to five years olds.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer stated that Gobrick was “a danger to the public.”

“Even during the trial, the defendant continued to draw, talking about raping babies in the Kent County Jail and making other statements about how this is his constitutional right to continue to do so,” said Helmer. Gobrick was sentenced to serve between 10 and 20 years in jail by Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld.

“Based on everything he’s said and done, including bragging about what he was drawing in his cell, he obviously doesn’t think child sexually abusive material is wrong. This isn’t just virtual stuff; this is also real people being harmed,” the judge stated.

Gobrick, who fired his court-appointed attorney and chose to represent himself at trial, argued that the photos on his computer had been created using an image manipulation program.

He was found guilty on three counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Gobrick insisted that he was innocent and went as far as to challenge the legality of his prosecution. “Under the law, Auschwitz was legal,” he said. “What you’re doing here is wrong, just as Auschwitz was.”

Gobrick, a New York resident, was previously arrested in 2018 after police found a 17-year-old girl in his Grand Rapids home. The girl, who was from Ohio, had been listed as missing/endangered.

At the time, police found child pornography on Gobrick’s computer. He had also been convicted on sexual abuse charges in New York in 2001. However, he maintains that he isn’t sexually attracted to children.

“I would no sooner have sex with a child than you would with a rattlesnake,” he said during his sentencing. “It’s just not safe.”

Sources: 13 On Your Side