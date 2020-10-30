Man Claims He Was Kicked Off Flight For Allegedly Taking Off His Mask To Eat

A Black man wearing a “Trump 2020” mask was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after he pulled down his mask to eat his snacks.

Footage of the incident shows the man, who was wearing a “Black Voices for Trump” hat, talking to one of the crew members. He was holding a bag of mixed nuts with his mask under his chin.

“Tell us the policy that says he cannot eat with his mask off?” the woman filming the video is heard asking. “It’s the hat and the mask — it’s not the eating.”

However, a representative of the airline claims that the man was removed from the flight after multiple employees asked him to put on his mask, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Our reports indicate that a Customer traveling on Flight 2632, with scheduled service from Tampa to Dallas, was asked repeatedly by more than one employee at different times to wear a face mask,” the representative stated. “The customer did not comply with our crew’s multiple verbal requests — including while boarding the flight before seated.”

According to the representative, the man was later placed on a different flight.

“The decision was made to return to the gate and re-accommodate him on a later flight to his final destination after receiving assurances he would comply with our face-covering policy,” the rep. stated. “We regret the inconvenience the situation created for all involved, but our crew must uphold the well-being and comfort of all Passengers.”

Southwest Airlines policy states that all passengers age 2 and older are mandated to wear face coverings on flights in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sources: America Now