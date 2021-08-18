Man Body-Slammed After Resisting Arrest And Spitting In Officer's Face, Family Files Lawsuit

29-year-old Bernard Kersh, who was knocked unconscious after he was body slammed onto a street curb by a Chicago police officer, has filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer.

Filed in Cook County Circuit Court, the lawsuit claims that the officer should have known that the maneuver was dangerous because he was trained in martial arts.

Police had tried to arrest Kersh on Thanksgiving Day last year for drinking alcohol in public at a bus stop in Chatham. He had then spat in an officer's face, and was charged with resisting arrest and assault.

The arrest, which was caught on camera by a bystander and police body cameras, sparked criticism from activists and political leaders.

Kersh’s family stated that he is mentally ill and suffers from schizophrenia. He was released from custody, with Rev. Jesse Jackson having posted his bond.

Following the incident, officers involved in Kersh’s violent arrest were placed on desk duty.

