Man Beats His Ex-Wife In Public, Moments Later Good Samaritan Gives Him Instant Dose Of Karma

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCTV footage of the incident captured the man hitting a defenseless woman on the head without mercy.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

With what seemed like rolled up papers in his hand, the man kept hitting the woman even after she fell to her knees, screaming for help.

Just as the ex-husband stopped the attack, a man was caught on camera running towards the pair. He then dives at the man and headbutts him, knocking him to the ground. Soon after, other passersby piled on top of them.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

“The man was beating his wife. She was crying and screaming. Then a passer-by knocked him down,” one witness stated.

Another said: “It was terrifying. The woman was yelling the place down. She was trying to protect herself. This kind of violence in unacceptable.”

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The pair, who are believed to be divorced, had just attended a hearing at Istanbul Court of Justice when the assault occurred.

The man, identified as Mehmet T., was later arrested.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

It is unclear where exactly the footage was taken.

Sources: Daily Mail

