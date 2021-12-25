Man Barges Into Store Chasing After 3 Kids He's Trying To Kidnap, Runs Into Wrestling Champion

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the increase in reported human trafficking incidents and abductions in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have hailed the efforts of 16-year-old Mayfield High School student Canaan Bower, who helped stop a kidnapping and assault near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

22-year-old Phoenix resident Daniel Arroyo Beltran was arrested after witnesses told officers that he’d tried to kidnap three children at a gas station.

The mother of three children - ages nine, two, and one - told police that she’d just stepped off the bus with the kids and was waiting for an Uber when a man grabbed her two-year-old child and demanded that she hand over the other two.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to witnesses, the man began punching the woman and anyone who tried to intervene. Fortunately, the woman was able to run into the store with the kids, but the man followed, demanding that she hand over the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking of his son’s heroism, Troy Bower told the Las Cruces Sun-News: “Punches were being thrown and (he could hear) screams of terror, so he jumped in his truck and went across the street. By the time he got there, they had gone inside and so he got out of his truck and went inside.”

Bower stated that his son said that he’d body-slammed the man and got him in a chokehold until deputies arrived.

On February 16, Canaan won the District 3-5A championship in the 285-pound (129-kilogram) heavyweight division and later competed at the state tournament.

“You fear for your own child’s safety in that situation. You don’t know if this guy’s maybe got a gun or a knife — you don’t know what this guy’s capable of,” Troy added.

However, he stated that he was confident his son would do right thing and succeed.

Police reports don’t clarify if the man knew the mother or her children.

Beltran was charged with battery, assault, child abuse and kidnapping. His attorneys have not been listed in online court documents.

Sources: KOB 4