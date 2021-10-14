Man Allegedly Tries To Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl, Then Father Shows Up

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in crime America is currently facing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident reportedly occurred in Widnes, Cheshire. The video shows the person filming driving into a parking lot, encouraging the father to attack the “nonce,” British slang for pedophile. The father beats the man on the head various times as he falls to the ground.

He is heard telling the alleged migrant, “That’s my daughter,” as the man filming shouts, “Fucking nonce off somewhere else.” “That’s what you get…fucking chasing little girls round, you fucking horrible immigrant cunt,” he says.

A young girl approaches the man, calling him a “dirty little knob” and tries to slap him. “We don’t speak your language and we don’t touch little kids, you fucking little smackhead,” the man filming says.

Police were called in, but various Twitter users reported that the father got arrested in the end.