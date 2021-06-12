Man Allegedly Sues Ex-Wife Over ‘Rude’ Messages She Writes On Alimony Checks

A New Jersey woman is being sued by her ex-husband for reportedly writing “bum” and “loser” on the weekly alimony checks she sends him.

Francis J. Wagner Jr., 61, filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for reportedly exacerbating his emotional and physical health due to memo notes she wrote on the $186 alimony checks she mails to him weekly, the Daily Record reports.

"As far as I'm concerned I can write anything I want on the memo line because it's a note to myself,” Diane Wagner, 57, told the Record. “I was the victim in that marriage. What more blood does he want from me? I pay him religiously.”

Diane said she suffered drunken episodes from her ex-husband during their 10-year marriage, which caused her to file for divorce. As her former spouse collects Social Security/Disability and she could not afford a divorce trial, she agreed to pay him $744 a month in spousal support for six years to end the marriage. She is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and can barely afford the support checks, but she was denied her request for a reduction.

Diane had been regularly sending the alimony payments when a friend told her about a post on the Trautmann & Trautmann law firm Facebook page.

"Alimony for the man!” the caption read, next to a photo of one of Diane’s checks. “What's funny is that the now ex-wife so hated paying our client -- the husband -- $800 per month for the next six years as alimony and she had written Alimony/Adult Child Support in the memo of the weekly checks -- until we put a stop to that harassment."

"When I found out my personal business was on the Facebook page, that caused me distress," she told the Record.

Diane subsequently received a letter from the law firm which read as follows: “Please be advised that your writings are causing my client severe emotional distress and have led to him having sustained heart attacks in recent weeks.”

After getting the cease-and-desist letter, the lawsuit states that Diane started writing the acronym FOAD on the checks, which reportedly means "[expletive] off and die."

Sources: Daily Record, Trautmann & Trautmann, LLC on Facebook / Photo credit: Trautmann & Trautmann, LLC on Facebook