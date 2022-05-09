Makes Me Wanna Get Back In Church' - Pastor Gives Pregnant Waitress A Tip She'll Never Forget

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Hill, a pregnant waitress working at a Waffle House in Stockbridge, Georgia, was working her shift when New Faith Christian Church Bishop Eusebio Phelps walked in to pick up his breakfast.

Recounting the experience, Phelps said: "She was so nice over the telephone, and when I got there, I paid for my food and I told her to keep the change. And then when I looked at her, I asked if she was pregnant — she said yes, so at that time, I was just really urged to give her the rest of the money that I had in my wallet, which was around $40. And so I gave her the $40 and I told her that I just wanted to be able to bless her so that she could buy something for the baby."

Hill thanked Phelps, and shared that she planned to name her son Samuel.

The revelation hit Phelps’s core, as he’d lost his son Samuel seven years ago in Atlanta, and the anniversary was coming up.

When he got home, he felt like he needed to do more for Hill, so he devised a plan with his wife.

"I went home, I told my wife what happened. I was like, 'Listen, I wanna raise a thousand dollars to give to Hannah so she can buy whatever she needs for the baby," he said.

He posted his plans on Facebook, and he ended up receiving over $12,000 in donations from the community.

Hill said that her mother-in-law called her and told her to head to the Waffle House, where she was greeted by Phelps and other customers who were waiting to hand over the check.

A Waffle House spokesperson told Fox News: “We are so appreciative of the kind gesture made by Bishop Phelps and all of the others who contributed on behalf of our Associate, Hannah Hill. Their acts of generosity are a testament to the fact that kindness and hospitality are two of the greatest gifts that can be given to others. On behalf of Waffle House, we sincerely want to thank all of you.”

Hill said of the generosity: "I had a lot going on, and I don't really pray that often. I'm not necessarily religious, I wasn't raised in the church, don't go to church a lot, haven't cracked open a Bible in forever. But lately, I have been praying."

"Makes me wanna get back in church," she added. "I'm so grateful and that's all I can say. I'm so grateful and appreciative to everybody, God is good all the time."

Hill stated that she planned to use the money to get a new car and a new place to live with her baby’s dad.

"You gotta show the love of God to people you come into contact with, and it was her kindness — she was so kind and so pleasant, she's just a real sweetheart. And that touched my heart. And I feel like the Lord has really allowed our paths to cross," Phelps said.

