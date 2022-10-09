Los Angeles Store Owner Allegedly ‘Murdered Over A Wig’

Tommy Lee, a South Korean immigrant who’d owned a wig shop in Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles for 20 years, may have been murdered over a wig.

Two 17-year-olds approached Lee’s store near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard and tried to rob him. Lee died from the stab wound he sustained during the incident.

Both suspects were arrested after the incident, but their identities remain undisclosed because they are minors.

The shopping center’s landlords, Davina Kangavari and her husband, were able to watch the surveillance footage of the robbery, which has yet to be released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Davina told Fox 11: "They were looking at a wig. And then all of a sudden they made a run for it. Tommy had a record of being tough and going after robbers. He started chasing them around shopping center and then the boy pulled out a knife and shanked him right in the heart."

Lee’s store had been targeted by robbers several other times, and his death is just the latest in a surge of violent crimes in the county.

"I don’t think he ever imagined he would be murdered over a wig," Davina said, and addressed the two suspects: "Shame on you. Threw life away over a wig."

Lee left behind his 25-year-old daughter.