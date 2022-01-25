Lonely Guy Walks Into Denny’s With ‘Creepy’ Request, Leaves Diners Stunned Hours Later

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man walked into a Utah Denny's restaurant with an unusual request.

According to reports, the man walked into the restaurant and asked the hostess an unexpected question: "Can I have a waitress who is a single mother?"

The question caught the hostess off guard, but she did as he asked and gave him a waitress named Crystal.

The man sat at his table and watched other customers for about two hours, and what he did next left employees speechless.

Today I met an angel. You came into a Denny’s I work at in Utah. You asked me, ‘Can I have a waitress who is a single mother?’ I thought it was very odd, but I sat you in Crystal’s section. You sat there for 2 hours just watching people. 7 families came in and ate while you were there and you paid every one of their bills, over $1,000 you paid for people you didn’t even know. I asked, 'Why did you do that?' You simply said, ‘Family is everything, I’ve lost all mine.’ Looking into your eyes while you said that made me tear up (It’s why I walked away so quickly) as soon as I got in the back I broke down in tears because your eyes had so much pain in them. I just wanted to let you know, the waitress Crystal that you requested was living in a shelter with her son until she was able to save up enough to get a place. Your bill was $21.34 and you left her a $1,500 tip, because of you she gets her new place next week, because of you 7 families ate for free. Crystal told me she prayed the night before for a miracle and God sent you. You left before any of us could say thank you, I hope you read this because you’re truly an amazing person and you stole the hearts of every one of us here. Thank you.

Readers were touched by the incredible story and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

"You have a heart of gold and some young lady will be so blessed to have you in her life," one reader commented. "Hope you start a family of your own and have many blessings!"

"Stories like this restore my faith in mankind!!!!!" another reader wrote. "The world is a sad and scary place sometimes, and you wonder how we got here. A simple kind act or a grand gesture,it doesn't matter,what matters is love and treating people with respect and kindness. When I leave the world I want to know I made a difference in peoples lives."

"I pray the love and kindness this man put out in the world returns to him tenfold," added another reader.

