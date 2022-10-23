Little Girl Waves To Police Officer Every Day, The Day She Doesn't He Gets A Call To Check On Her House

When she was nine years old, Klynn Scales lived in Kansas City with her mother, who was battling drug addiction. To feed her brothers, Scales resorted to stealing food from 7-Eleven.

It was during this time that Scales met Officer Jeffrey Colvin.

While on patrol, Colvin often saw Scales waving at him.

Scales, now an officer with Galveston Police Department, told KCTV: "He was like my best friend. I remember him bringing us candy sometimes. You know kids. We love candy."

She also recalled how Colvin was a powerful positive influence in her life. They even pinky-promised that he’d always check on her.

When a children's division call came in one day, Colvin was horrified to hear Scales' address dispatched over the radio.

"She was in pretty weak condition, pale," he recounted.

Scales was diagnosed with a severe case of malnutrition after she was rushed to hospital. When she recovered, she was convinced Colvin saved her life.

She tracked down Colvin in 2015, and had one favor to ask him.

"She was emphatic that when she graduated - not if, but when she graduated, that I would be the one to pin her badge on her," Colvin said.

In May, he drove to Galveston for Scales' police academy graduation.

"I was very proud of her. She really beat all statistical odds to get where she was," Colvin said, maintaining that he was honored to pin her badge on her uniform.

"Most people would look at her 9-year-old self and basically write her off and say this girl doesn't have a chance in the world. She's not going to amount to anything. She obviously proved everybody wrong there," he added.

Scales made plaques for every Kansas City officer who made an impact on her life.

"A promise made, a promise kept, walking in the footsteps of a true hero!" reads Colvin’s plaque.

Scales met a paramedic in Texas who was rescued from a childhood of abuse and neglect, and the two hope to start a nonprofit to help children who are abused or neglected overcome those challenges.

"I really believe that people are placed into your life for a reason," Scales asserted.

