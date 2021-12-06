Little Girl Throws Gift In Trash, Mother Uses Plastic Bag To Teach Her A Lesson About Gratitude

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children about gratitude. One study found that gratitude is linked to happiness in children by age 5, meaning teaching kids about gratitude at a young age could help them grow up to be happier people. More on this here: https://www.verywellmind.com/how-to-teach-children-gratitude-4782154

Single mom Haley Hassell has done her best to raise daughter Presleigh on her own, going as far as becoming a registered nurse so that she could provide the best for her child.

However, a series of events following Presleigh starting first grade led Hassell to realize that her daughter was not grateful for all the things she had. Things that her mother had worked so hard to get.

This realization stated after Hassell made her way through three different stores to find the perfect pencil box for Presleigh. Expecting her daughter to be “ecstatic,” Hassell was horrified by the reaction she was met with.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“She stared at it and threw it in the trash and slammed the bedroom door,” she said, stating that Presleigh then started screaming, “That’s stupid, everyone in my class has that. I don’t want it anymore!”

“There was probably smoke coming out of my ears, and I’m trying real hard not to completely lose it on this kid that I have worked so hard to completely take care of financially on my own,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I thought I had always taught her to be grateful & know how lucky she was but apparently sis needed a small wake up call!”

“So, before completely going Madea mad on my child, I check myself and say, ‘Okay, that’s fine, let me go get the one you’re going to use.'”

She got a Ziploc bag and wrote Presleigh’s name on it, handing it to her as the “replacement.” Her daughter was not thrilled.

“She lost her mind!” she wrote.

Presleigh began demanding the box she’d thrown in the trash, but Hassell wasn’t about to budge.

“It’s too late for all that,” she said.

She got Presleigh to remove the box from the trash, but it was not going to be hers.

“We would be finding a child to give it to tomorrow,” she stated, explaining that they were going to choose a child whose mommy and daddy “didn’t have money for any school supplies or someone who may not even have a mommy or daddy.”

“I explained to her she’s not entitled to anything special and she is taking for granted how lucky she is,” the post read. “So, for now, she will be using a Ziploc bag & will personally be delivering the nice box to a child that could benefit from it.”

“Maybe I overreact sometimes, but I would’ve done anything to have all the things she does as a child. I truly believe changing your perception & just being grateful can turn around any situation in life,” she concluded, accompanying the post with the hashtag #UngratefulnessDONTflyOverHere.