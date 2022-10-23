Skip to main content

Little Girl Discovers Secret Room In Her House Which Leads Her To An Even Wilder Surprise

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

When his wife was pregnant with their first child, dad-to-be hatched a plan whose reward wouldn’t materialize for years.

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

He created a secret room of treasures in their unborn daughter’s nursery wall and sealed it up.

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

The little girl grew up in that room without a clue about what was in her walls.

Seven years passed, and dad finally got his chance. When she asked for pocket money, he told her to clean out an old window box.

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

She reluctantly agreed, and he took the chance. The little girl discovered that the old window box was not empty, and after pulling out a strange collection of brass items, found a tattered treasure map at the bottom of the box.

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Photo Credit: Did You Know?

Realizing it was a map of their home, she was about to find the secret behind her bedroom wall.

Sources Little Things

Popular Video

Related Articles

room
Society

Little Girl Discovers Secret Room In Her House Which Leads Her To An Even Wilder Surprise

girl
Society

Little Girl Waits To See Garbage Man Every Week Until Mom Finally Confronts Him To See Why

walk
Society

Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until Cop Decides To Follow Him And Sees Why

attendant
Society

Flight Attendant Loses Her 57 Year Career For Allegedly 'Stealing' A Carton Of Milk

bill
Society

Bill Cosby Under Fire Over The T-Shirt He Wore While Leaving Prison

jill
Politics

Jill Biden Appears To Take A Swipe At Melania Trump After Wearing Jacket With Special Message

biden
Politics

President Biden's Outfit Turns Heads, Some Critics Call It 'Unpresidential'

Screen-Shot-2021-06-17-at-2-27-36-PM
Society

Teacher Faces Backlash For Leaving 'Inappropriate' Message On Boy's Homework