Baby Girl Can’t Drink Her Milk Without Spitting It Out, Then Dad Realizes What Stepmother Did

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A woman from Carol Stream, Illinois, was arrested after allegedly putting nail polish remover in her stepdaughter's baby bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Police were called to the home of 36-year-old Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez regarding a child who had reportedly ingested nail polish remover. The girl's father said he had tried giving his daughter milk from a bottle earlier in the day but she immediately spit it out.

The father then rushed his daughter to the hospital for testing, but all tests came back normal. It was ultimately discovered that the bottle had nail polish remover in it, and Vazquez-Hernandez had allegedly put it there.

Vazquez-Hernandez was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery, WLSTV reported. Bail was set at $250,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Many readers called for Vazquez-Hernandez to receive the harshest punishment possible for her alleged crime.

"We all know about the wicked stepmother in CIndarella, well, I guess there was much hatred and maybe jealousy involved here," one reader commented on Facebook. "She wasn't the baby's MOTHER, so she didn't care!! Too bad the judge set bail, I would have let her stay in jail!! Glad the father solved the mystery."

"What kind of nut job would try and give a little baby nail polish remover like the baby wasn't going to taste it and what the hell is wrong with Dad that he would marry someone that would try to poison the baby with nail polish like he had to see something was off with her list it just come out of nowhere," another wrote.

Some argued that the stepmother might be mentally ill.

"Mom is evil and mentally ill," another reader argued. "She needs to be confined in a psychiatric prison hospital and her parental rights terminated. Poor baby and dad. Hope they can recover mentally and physically."

"Im not even going to try to justify what she did but you are aware that she may just be mentally sick there is this thing called munchausen by proxy where as the person makes someone else sick to garner the attention, but then again she may just be an evil b***h who deserves to die," another wrote.

"This evil person deserve life in prison and no special treatment," another added. "If a step parent can't accept your kids kick them to the curb protect your children no matter the age there your responsibility until they are adults."

undefined