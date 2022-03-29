Little Boy Forgets Lunch Money, Asks School For Food But Gets Handed This

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about “lunch shaming.” The negative impact of lunch shaming extends beyond the embarrassment and indignities students experience from feeling inferior. A lack of regular nutritious meals can affect students’ physical and mental health. More on this here: https://soeonline.american.edu/blog/what-is-lunch-shaming

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

An Indiana mother was shocked and outraged after her son sent her a photo showing the sandwich he was given at school because he forgot his lunch money.

Amy Wittaker Anders shared a post on Facebook explaining that her son had forgotten his lunch money at school one day. She says that when he told school staff that he didn't have his lunch money, he was given a peanut butter sandwich, which he soon discovered was covered in mold.

She shared a photo of the moldy sandwich with her post.

Anders says her son found mold on both the outside and inside of his sandwich, according to WISH. When he informed staff members, he was given a replacement sandwich, but was too afraid to eat it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I have no idea how someone could not see this was bad when handing it out," Anders wrote in her Facebook post.

Anders' son told his mother that the same thing happened to a friend of his two weeks prior to his incident.

The Avon Community School Corporation released a statement in response to the incident after Anders' post spread on Facebook.

"We are grateful to be made aware of the situation and have reached out to the parents and apologized," the school's statement read. "This is an unacceptable human error and we are looking into it to ensure that this never happens again."

The story comes following a similar story in which students in a Maryland school shared photos on social media showing the shocking meals they were being fed for lunch. Some foods were covered in mold, while others were undercooked or expired.

"You're giving us something that's not healthy, that can possibly cause us to die and it's just unacceptable," a student of the high school told Fox 5.

Sources: WISH, Fox 5