Little African American Boy Enters Police Station, Officers Spot Sign Hanging From His Neck

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

Following the fatal officer shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, peaceful and violent protests broke out in Charlotte, North Carolina, resulting in civilians and officers sustaining injuries.

Deanna Hooker and her five-year-old son Jayden were in the car when they heard the news about the wounded officers. In response, Jayden wanted to do something for his local police department.

Deanna shared the story on her Facebook page: “I wanted to share a little story and shed some love and light on a very tough time for us in Charlotte, NC. Our streets are at war with protests and division has led to destruction and violence in our city. My son heard helicopters and sirens all night and woke up crying. We decided to send him to school the next day to offer normalcy in a tough time for our city. On the way he heard about police getting injured from protests on the radio. He asked me if he could bring the police donuts and give them hugs for all they do.”

“It is amazing how much children can teach us during times like this. I respected his wishes and took him to the Charlotte PD where he gave out hugs and donuts and told every officer he appreciated all they do to keep us safe. This is love in its purest form and what our world needs right now,” she added.

Sources: ABC 13