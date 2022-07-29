Lingerie Football League Sparks Controversy Over Message To Athletes Who Want To Kneel During Anthem

What used to be called the Lingerie Football League responded to controversy surrounding the NFL and its players kneeling during the national anthem (video below).

In a video posted online, the league -- which recently rebranded as the Legends Football League -- announces its players' plan to “stand in salute” of the American flag.

“It symbolizes all the blood, sweat, and tears that have been shed so that we as Americans can raise our flag across our nation,” the league says in the clip. “The LFL salutes all those who make this the greatest country in the world. We stand in salute of our flag.”

In a separate statement, the league confirmed its players would not take a knee during pre-game national anthem ceremonies.

“The LFL recognizes everyone's First Amendment right to protest, but our nation's flag and anthem are far too sacred,” the statement read, The Washington Free Beacon reported. “Too many fellow Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that our flag and anthem continue in all its majesty.”

Many readers praised the women of the LFL for taking a stand and not caving to pressure.

“I say let the ladies play football and get rid of all these high paid athletes wife beaters drug dealers let justice be served put a big dent in their ego and their pocket can anyone justify the money they're paid if they don't want to stand for the flag let's show them where we stand,” one reader commented on Facebook.

“I praise you ladies you do the right thing you show that you have very smart intelligent Minds and you're very patriotic to the United States of America show these defunct NFL football players and their team and owners where they can go to hell thank you ladies for your support,” another wrote.

“This is cool that the NFL is now getting the point there American people have the last word keep up your stupidity and you won't have no money and no football you turn your back on us will turn their back on you it's as simple as that,” another added.

“I even say I can't blame the guys for supporting this team and wanting to watch their game!!" wrote another commenter. "While I don't caste to watch the game since they are Patriots I'll give my support!!You guys owe me one.”

Others said the protests didn’t have anything to do with the First Amendment.

“This had nothing to do with First Amendment Rights," wrote one reader. "It's about respect and appropriate conduct. I'd love to see NFL Players take a knee in protest - at every snap of the ball every Lineman should take a knee in protest of Income Inequality in the NFL.”

