Liberal Professor Claims Rural Americans Should Be 'Publicly Shamed' And Made To Suffer

A philosophy instructor at the University of California-Berkeley, later identified as Jackson Kernion, posted numerous bashing tweets about rural Americans and said that “anybody who doesn’t choose to live in a city” should be publicly shamed.

According to his now-deleted tweet last November 6, he said: "I unironically embrace the bashing of rural Americans," and that "they, as a group, are bad people who have made bad life decisions...and we should shame people who aren't pro-city."

The incident was first reported by Campus Reform, where the philosophy instructor’s bizarre and discriminatingly offensive social media posts were posted two days right after affordable healthcare solutions in rural America was introduced by the state.

Kernion said in another tweet: “Rural Healthcare Should be expensive! And that expense should be borne by those who choose rural America!”

“Same goes for rural broadband. And gas taxes, it should be uncomfortable to live in rural America. It should be uncomfortable to not move.” he also posted.

The Philosophy instructor’s tweets then went viral, where he, later on, deleted his posts and apologized to his followers on the matter.

“Pretty sure I did a bad tweet here. Gonna delete it,” Kernion wrote. “I’ll want to reflect on it more later, but my tone is way crasser and meaner than I like to think I am.”

According to Time, Stuart Varney, FOX Businesses’ host said in his report that Kernion’s offensive rants were similar to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 tweets against Trump supporters and calling them “deplorables” prior to the election.

Varney told FOX News: “What [Kernion] had to say showed us just how the elites look down on everyone else - in this case, country folks.”

He added: “It reminds me of Hillary Clinton’s deplorables speech. Remember? Half of us are "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic deplorables.’”

Kernion had taught at least 11 philosophy subjects in Berkeley and have been teaching since 2013 according to FOX News.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: RT