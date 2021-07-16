Leader Of BLM Utah Doubles Down After Calling The Stars And Stripes A 'Symbol Of Hatred'

Utah's Black Lives Matter Chapter has controversially declared the United States flag as a ‘symbol of ‘hatred.’

The movement, which has divided Americans since its resurgence in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, has stoked further resentment by apparently equating flag-flying with tacit support for racism. In an official statement on the group's Facebook page, a spokesperson stated: "When we see this flag, we know the person flying it is a racist.

“When we see this flag, we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred."

Such a statement immediately led to a fiery response on social media. This went on to not only highlight what the Utah Branch of Black Lives Matter was claiming, but also the general feeling that this response was disproportionate and inadequate to the larger problem of racial inequality.

One user on Twitter remarked: "My white Utah suburban neighbor flies an American flag and has a BLM sign in his yard. Is he confused, or are they?" But just as the Black Lives Matter movement had accused its critics of censoring alternative opinions, the organization seemingly fell foul of its own principles.

In response to the barrage of comments, the group's Facebook page threatened to block any critical comments. The post said: "Welcome racists...You will not be heard here. You will be blocked, and your comments will be deleted."

With so much traction on social media, the founder of the Utah Chapter (Lex Scott) came out publicly to make a statement. Lex questioned whether her critics were ever outraged at the fact that extremist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan had flown and waved the American flag.

Naturally, she called on her detractors to direct their frustration towards those groups. In an official statement on Fox News, she commented: "If they have never shown outrage when hate groups use their symbol for hatred, then they need to not come to us.

“When you allow a hate group to fly that flag in the name of hatred, and you say nothing, and you do nothing, you send a message to us that you agree with their messaging. You agree with that hate, and you condone it."

With this issue being so divisive, it is only going to create further divisions.

