Land O' Lakes Drops 'Controversial' Native American Image From Packaging, Debuts New Logo

Land O’ Lakes – a dairy cooperative that produces cheese, butter, and other milk products – has removed the Native American maiden image from product packaging in favor of a landscape image.

The packaging logo, which had been part of the company’s label since it was founded in 1921, has been criticized for being “racist” and using the image of the “butter maiden.”

The new logo was announced in a press release in February, but did not specifically state whether the image would be removed from all Land O’ Lakes products.

The statement said that “the new packaging will show up in a variety of ways, including through a new front-of-package design that features the phrase ‘Farmer-Owned’ above the LAND O LAKES brandmark,” and would include pictures of farmers and cooperative members.

Beth Ford, President and CEO of Land O’Lakes, stated in the press release: “As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture—and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products. As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it.”

Many social media users have applauded the change, although some have criticized the company for using the picture of Mia – the “butter maiden” – in the first place.

The new packaging is expected to be fully applied to all products by the end of 2020.

