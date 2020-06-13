Kristin Cavallari Faces Backlash After Sharing 'Tone Deaf' Instagram Photos

A few months ago, Kristin Cavallari was slammed after posting an insensitive 9/11 “tribute,” in which she managed to make it all about herself, and then fired an employee because of the incident.

Now, when a lot of people are trying to cope with the trying times, Cavallari is more concerned that she is not getting enough Instagram views.

The Very Cavallari reality TV star complained in an Instagram post that her critical Instagram posts were not reaching enough of her 3.9 million followers.

She started the post: “**PLEASE READ**”

She continued: “I’ve spent years building this family of followers on Instagram and now more than ever I’m having trouble reaching all of you when I need to most. The algorithms have thrown me huge curveballs and for the first time in a long time, I have a new way to get in front of all of you within SECONDS. That is why I’m excited to announce that I’m launching a new platform where I can reach each and everyone of you every time via text!”

“No more BS. This content will be EXCLUSIVE. Intimate. And most importantly YOU WILL NEVER MISS IT. All you have to do is click the link in my bio to sign up now!! I promise to deliver incredible content you won’t find anywhere else ever. First looks into new projects, my favorite recipes, products, lifestyle tips and more. Tag a friend you know who won’t want to miss out!” the 33-year-old wrote.

Many of Cavallari’s” fans slammed the post, with many stating that it showed just “how completely out of touch celebrities are.”

Some of the comments read:

“lol trouble reaching people? Why? To sell product in times of uncertainty? It’s okay Kristin … no one is worried about buying anything right now.”

“You seem completely out of touch with what is going on in the world right now. You are just worried about selling your products.”

“TONE DEAF!!!!! I hope people choose to make life easier on your worries of producing great content and just unfollow.”

“Hi, I really like your shows and have watched you since Laguna Beach, but all the holiday posting during this difficult time is inappropriate, as a lot of people are worried to leave their home.”

“What does she do that she thinks anyone needs to know immediately? The narcissism is amazing.”

“Do you know what’s going on in the world? Your content the past few days has no perspective. How sad. UNFOLLOW.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Kristin Cavallari