Kindergarten Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students They Can 'Pick' Their Gender

CBS Sacramento reports the Rockin Academy school board is facing a lot of questions from concerned parents regarding the controversial incident which involved transgender discussions inside a kindergarten class. According to reports, they felt betrayed for not being notified.

The incident happened during the last few days of the academic school year. During a board meeting, the teacher who is at the center of the controversy spoke out and stated, "I'm so proud of my students, it was never my intent to harm any students but to help them through a difficult situation." She then read two children's books about transgenderism. A transgender child going through a transition gave it to her.

Karen England, who was with the Capitol Resource Institute, stated, "The kindergartners came home very confused, about whether or not you can pick your gender, whether or not they really were a boy or a girl."

Aside from the books, the transgender student, at some point, also changed clothes and revealed her true gender.

A parent stated, "I want her to hear from me as a parent what her gender identity means to her and our family, not from a book that may be controversial."

The parents then spoke out and said that the issue was not on the agenda.

A lot of teachers also spoke out in support. Another parent also stated, "It was so precious to see that he had absolutely no prejudice in his body. My child just went in there and listened to the story, and didn't relate it to anything malicious, or didn't question his own body."

The district further stated during a board meeting, "As indicated by Superintendent Robin Stout in a communication last week, staff will be engaging parents and teachers in discussions about how materials outside our curriculum will be addressed in the future."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS News