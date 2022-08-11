Kim Kardashian Poses Nude In TNaked Photo Of Kim Kardashian In New Book Sparks Controversyree For New Book (Photos)

A nude photo of Kim Kardashian will appear in a new book being published on Sept. 7.

The reality TV star gave a sneak peek of the photo in an Instagram post as noted by the Daily Mail.

In the photo, she is posing naked while standing in a tree, clad only in a pair of black combat boots. However, the Instagram version of the photo does not reveal all, as her nipples are digitally obscured with little stars.

The picture is included in a new book by renowned fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, issued by the prestigious art publisher Taschen.

In her Instagram caption, Kardashian wrote: "So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their ... new book! 20 years in the making!"

There is little other pre-publication information about the book.

However, another forthcoming Taschen book by Mert and Marcus, as they are known, is listed on the site.



Priced at $700, it is a "Limited Collector's Edition" of 1,000 copies, each numbered and signed by the photography duo. Two art editions of 125 copies will also be published, both with a signed photographic print.

"Designed in collaboration with Giovanni Bianco, this Limited Edition explores the unique vision of a creative partnership that has defined and redefined standards for glamor, fashion, and luxury," explains the publisher's blurb. "Approximately 300 images from the megawatt Mert and Marcus portfolio are accompanied by an introduction by Charlotte Cotton."

Mert and Marcus, born in 1971 in Turkey and Wales, respectively, met in 1994 at a party. Their mutual love of fashion led to their professional partnership, and their unique style soon landed them gigs with such renowned fashion designers Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, Miu Miu, Gucci, Yves St Laurent, Givenchy and Lancome.

Among the numerous celebrities they've photographed are Lady Gaga, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Linda Evangelista, Bjork, Angelina Jolie, and Rihanna.

Taschen describes their style as being typified by "digitized augmentation of images, and a fascination for strong, sexually-charged, confident female subjects."

But Kardashian considers herself more than just strong, sexually-charged, and confident. "I guess people would call me a feminist," she told Time magazine in a 2015 interview, according to the Daily Mail.

Sharon Osbourne is not one of those people. "Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism!" she declared in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail reports.

"Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress," she added. "If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho. And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

Kardashian, however, insists that flaunting her sexuality is empowering, describing it as "purposeful self-objectification." As she says, "I have the control to put out what I want, even if I'm objectifying myself."

