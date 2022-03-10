Skip to main content

Kid With Gun Tries Carjacking Suburban Man, Gets Hit With Instant Dose Of Karma

Photo Credit: KRON 4

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and carjackings across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pershing Drive resident was outside his home when the children attempted to carjack him.

According to San Leandro police, the suspects approached the man with a gun, but the would-be victim acted first, body-slamming one of them to the ground.

The two suspects were involved in another attempted carjacking, police revealed. This time, four children aged 11 to 14 were arrested.

One neighbor stated that she became suspicious when they parked their car in the middle of the road, then became horrified when she saw them running towards her neighbor with a gun. However, what shocked her the most was the suspects’ ages.

“It was very scary. We were actually home at the time, so yeah it was scary. A lot of the neighbors were a little alarmed,” Mary Aima stated.

According to San Leandro police, just six hours before the Pershing Drive incident, the suspects had tried to rob a man at a Chase Bank ATM off Fairmont Drive.

However, they ran off when the victim said he was an off-duty officer.

A couple of days later, on April 13th, three juveniles involved in an attempted robbery were arrested by Oakland Police. They were using the same white getaway car.

The kids were released to their guardians, but they went on to attempt another carjacking in San Leandro.

San Leandro police caught up with them in Oakland.

They arrested an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, and two 14-year-olds.

Two of the boys were involved in the Pershing Drive incident and the Chase bank attempted robbery.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad to me what’s going on with the younger children doing things like this,” Aima stated.

The suspects were connected to the crimes by multiple surveillance videos and their getaway car.

According to police, the cases have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution.

