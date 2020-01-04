Kentucky Judge Facing Impeachment Over 'Inappropriate' Behavior

A Kentucky judge is battling accusations of abuse of office. According to the New York Post, Dawn Gentry engaged in sexual misconduct. She is alleged to have involved herself in threesome sexual activities with her staffers. All these activities happened under the influence of alcohol, and loud music from a guitar played by hired former pastor Stephen Penrose.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Penrose is among the many with whom the Kenton County Family Court judge had a threesome with. Others include Laura Aubrey, her secretary, and Katherine Schulz, a co-worker. Further reports have it that she went as far as asking Schulz to have sex with her husband in the courthouse. However, Schulz eventually resigned because she could not sustain the pressure to comply with Gentry's flirts and demands.

According to investigators, Gentry and Penrose turned the courthouse into a “swinger’s club.” They lured the staffers with alcohol and all kinds of toxic drinks to get them drunk on the job. Those who refused to comply were fired.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Abuse of office and such a conviction call for impeachment. According to the state's Judicial Conduct Commission, Gentry is facing nine charges. Attorney Richard Goldberg said, "They're very serious charges. There are numerous ones and several are serious enough that they can, if proven, justify removal from the bench, yes."

Several people in the panel of the commissioners have spoken about the frustrations they underwent in the hands of the judge. One among them is Attorney Mike Hummel, who reported that he refused to support Gentry’s re-election. This alone caused friction between them.

Gentry has been on the bench since 2018 when she was reelected and after an earlier appointment by former Gov. Matt Bevin. She was serving a four-year term taking home a package of around $136,900 yearly.

She has denied a majority of charges. However, she did admit that Penrose played the guitar on an occasional basis in the courthouse though she did not realize it caused a distraction. She also confirmed having appointed her acquaintances to permanent custody rosters. Nonetheless, she did argue that the latter practice was very common among many other attorneys in the country.

Meanwhile, as the disciplinary commission continues to deliberate on possible impeachment, the judge remains in office. Whiles such cases are not common in the state’s history, four public officials have encountered impeachment before.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: WCPO.com