Kardashian Sister Comes Out As 'Autosexual' - Here’s What It Means

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in March 2024.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has sparked a wave of conversation around “autosexuality” after fans noticed her lifestyle brand, Poosh, exploring the topic on its site. The concept, which centers on being turned on by one’s own self-image and eroticism, was discussed in a 2020 Poosh article that intrigued fans who are now speculating if Kourtney might be signaling something about her own experience.

The article begins by asking, “Are you autosexual?” and quickly answers, “Most likely, yes. In fact, most of us are, at least to some extent.” But what does it truly mean to be autosexual?

To clarify, Poosh featured insight from Casey Tanner, founder of QueerSexTherapy, who defined autosexuality as “a trait where one becomes aroused by engaging with their own erotic self.” Tanner explained that people can feel more sexually alive and confident when they view themselves as attractive. According to Tanner, autosexuality doesn’t always manifest the same way for everyone, but it often involves self-appreciation that can enhance self-esteem and even relationships.

One form of autosexuality, Tanner says, can be as simple as finding yourself attractive in the mirror or dressing up for your own satisfaction, not just for others. For some, this might also include visualizing or even smelling oneself in a way that creates desire. Tanner points out that even regular self-care routines, like choosing to wear lingerie to feel good for oneself or dancing in the mirror, can reflect aspects of autosexuality. Many people may not realize that such acts, especially when done independently of a partner, fall under this umbrella—and Tanner assures that it’s entirely natural and can enrich one’s sex life, rather than diminish it.

Interestingly, the article also touches on the stigma around autosexuality, noting that many are hesitant to embrace it for fear of appearing self-absorbed or overly focused on personal appearance. However, Tanner asserts that embracing autosexuality could actually strengthen a person’s relationship with themselves and their partner by fostering self-confidence and comfort in their own skin.

Kourtney herself, who married blink-182’s Travis Barker last year, has been known for pushing boundaries and embracing her own unique sense of style. In fact, the celebrity couple faced criticism last month for a Halloween decoration that some felt was too provocative for a family setting. The display featured skeletons in suggestive positions, sparking mixed reactions online. One person commented, “That skeleton position? Really?” while another remarked, “You have children, and you think this is appropriate? Tacky.”

The pair, who welcomed their son Rocky earlier this year, are known for showing PDA and unapologetically living their lives on their own terms. Whether Kourtney intended for the Poosh article to share personal reflections or simply to educate fans on the concept, one thing is certain: the Kardashian-Barker lifestyle continues to keep fans engaged and talking.

