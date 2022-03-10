Skip to main content

Kamala Harris Turns Heads After Video Caught Her Reaction To Biden Gaffe During SOTU

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Biden mixed up “Ukrainian” with “Iranian” early in his speech as he closed his remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” he said, to the apparent mortification of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sitting behind the president on the speaker’s rostrum, Harris was caught on camera seemingly mouthing “Ukrainian” through clenched teeth as Biden carried on with his speech.

Biden didn’t mention Iran again.

Social media users were quick to point out the gaffe, with journalist Greg Price tweeting: “LMFAO Kamala appears to mouth ‘Ukrainian’ when Joe Biden said Iranian.”

“Kamala Harris appears to silently correct Biden’s ‘Iranian’ gaffe by mouthing ‘Ukrainian,’” another person wrote.

A third commented: “Biden doesn’t even know who Russia is invading. ‘Iranian’?? Kamala even looked Embarrassed and mouthed ‘Ukrainian…’”

President Biden hailed the Ukrainian people’s resolve and bravery in the face of the invasion, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “badly miscalculated” before attacking Ukraine.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Biden recognized Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, who was watching the speech in the House chamber as a guest of first lady Jill Biden, and stated that while Putin “may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run. And a proud Ukrainian people, who have known 30 years of independence, have repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.” 

Sources: New York Post

