Judge Moves Constable Into New Office Space Away From 'Offensive' Sign After Backlash

Ellis County Constable Curtis Polk Jr., a Black man, has been relocated into a new office following outrage earlier in the week. Polk had been previously set up in a basement office next to an archway with the word “negroes” written in chipping paint over it.

“We came up with a solution that benefitted all, me him and the people of this county,” Polk stated.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little said, “We want to be peacemakers here in Ellis County. We want to do the right thing and we want our citizens to decide what’s right for our community.”

Judge Little made sure that Polk got his own office away from the offensive sign.

The archway was a spot which had a public water fountain for Black residents.

Underneath the sign is a plaque that reads, “Have We Learned From History?”

“I understand that it was part of the history of this courthouse, but, I just feel it’s another disgrace for me to have to see it daily,” Polk stated.

Judge Little said in a video message, “I would suggest the signage was kept, so the evil of requiring people of another color to drink at another water fountain would never happen again,” Judge Little said. “I am saddened Constable Polk was hurt by this office relocation process. That was not the intent.”

