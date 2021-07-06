Judge Issues Sentence For Man Who Killed His 5-Year-Old Son Over A Slice Of Cheesecake

According to reports, a man who admitted to punching and killing his 5-year-old son over a cheesecake slice has received a 20-year prison sentence.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Travis Stackhouse was sentenced for the 2019 death of Sir Ameer, who reportedly died from a ruptured stomach and other injuries he sustained after his father got violent with him for eating a piece of cake Stackhouse had gotten on Father’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Borowski slammed Stackhouse before sentencing, which includes eight years of supervised release, Fox 6 reported.

“The average person that hears about this case can’t understand how you would beat or punch any living human being as badly as you did in this case – let alone your own child,” stated Borowski. “How can you live with yourself ever for a day – I don’t understand.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stackhouse was facing up to 37 years in jail but he decided to plead guilty to reduced charges, including reckless homicide and child abuse, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Following Sir Ameer’s death in June 2019, police were initially told that he had fallen down stairs.

Stackhouse, a father of four other children, later admitted to punching the boy in the stomach and striking him in the face, Fox 6 reported.

After hitting Ameer, Stackhouse went out to a bar and returned at 2 a.m. His girlfriend called 911 at that time, the Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson outlined the excruciating pain Ameer experienced in his final moments.

“There should be no safer place in our community for a child than their own home,” Torbenson added.

Sources: New York Post